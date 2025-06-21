Burt Wealth Advisors Has $711,000 Holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Burt Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MMIT opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

About NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

