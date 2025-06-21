Applied Capital LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Applied Capital LLC lessened its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFSD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

DFSD stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.35.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

