Intact Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 615,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 286,750 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Alamos Gold worth $16,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.0% during the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 229,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.5% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 45,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Medici Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 0.9%

AGI opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.98 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

