Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Purchases New Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,000. AstraZeneca makes up about 2.8% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average of $70.39. The stock has a market cap of $216.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.