Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.
Trinity Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Trinity Capital to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.7%.
Trinity Capital Price Performance
Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $922.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.55. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $16.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 3,335 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $49,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,651.50. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $49,954.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,821.04. This trade represents a 6.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,213 shares of company stock worth $89,005. Corporate insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinity Capital stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 609.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Trinity Capital worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TRIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Trinity Capital from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.
About Trinity Capital
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
