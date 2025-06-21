Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

Trinity Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Trinity Capital to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.7%.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $922.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.55. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $16.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.67 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 50.74% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 3,335 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $49,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,651.50. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $49,954.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,821.04. This trade represents a 6.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,213 shares of company stock worth $89,005. Corporate insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinity Capital stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 609.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Trinity Capital worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Trinity Capital from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

