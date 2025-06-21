Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Has $6.09 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Humana accounts for about 3.3% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Humana by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Humana by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Humana by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. Wall Street Zen lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Humana and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.76.

Humana Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE HUM opened at $239.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.45 and a 12 month high of $406.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Humana’s payout ratio is 25.04%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

