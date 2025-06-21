Head-To-Head Contrast: Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) versus INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Risk & Volatility
INVO Bioscience has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares INVO Bioscience and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|INVO Bioscience
|-122.79%
|N/A
|-36.94%
|Delcath Systems
|-26.38%
|-29.44%
|-20.75%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares INVO Bioscience and Delcath Systems”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|INVO Bioscience
|$5.77 million
|0.83
|-$8.03 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Delcath Systems
|$37.21 million
|12.96
|-$26.39 million
|($0.50)
|-27.70
INVO Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Delcath Systems.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for INVO Bioscience and Delcath Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|INVO Bioscience
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Delcath Systems
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
Delcath Systems has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.29%. Given Delcath Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.
Summary
Delcath Systems beats INVO Bioscience on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About INVO Bioscience
INVO Bioscience, Inc., together with its subsidiary, a healthcare services fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman’s body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
About Delcath Systems
Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with metastatic hepatic dominant Uveal Melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic uveal melanoma. It also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System trade name for Melphalan or CHEMOSAT for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
