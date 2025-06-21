GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,859 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 182,684 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 57,423 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 3,998.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 61,476 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 59,976 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

GSK stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.52. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.11%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

