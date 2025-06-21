Weaver Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Weaver Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,064,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.04.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,619. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,017,349 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE DG opened at $111.47 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $135.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.04%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

