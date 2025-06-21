Critical Review: Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) & La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares La Rosa and Jet.AI”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Rosa $69.45 million 0.11 -$14.45 million ($6.32) -0.02 Jet.AI $14.02 million 0.63 -$12.73 million ($216.55) -0.02

Get La Rosa alerts:

Jet.AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than La Rosa. La Rosa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jet.AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

7.6% of La Rosa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Jet.AI shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of La Rosa shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.0% of Jet.AI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares La Rosa and Jet.AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Rosa -142.90% -155.71% -74.94% Jet.AI -92.86% -463.48% -137.81%

Volatility and Risk

La Rosa has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jet.AI has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

La Rosa beats Jet.AI on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About La Rosa

(Get Free Report)

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial). It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; and franchises real estate brokerage agencies. The company also engages in the residential and commercial real estate brokerage business; and property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

About Jet.AI

(Get Free Report)

Jet.AI Inc. primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits. In addition, the company offers Flight Club API, an aviation software, that enables FAA Part 135 operators to function simultaneously under FAA Part 380, which permits sale of private jet service by the seat instead of by whole aircraft. Further, it offers aircraft charter, management, and brokerage services. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for La Rosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Rosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.