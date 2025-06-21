Register Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up approximately 1.0% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,745,644,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in RTX by 14,838.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,349 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,844 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in RTX by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,340,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $146.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $149.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.42.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

