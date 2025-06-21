Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 317.9% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,153,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $421.76 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $451.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.41. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

