PFG Investments LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $46.87 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

