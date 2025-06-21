Suncoast Equity Management Purchases 645 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Cencora comprises approximately 0.9% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Cencora were worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,309,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cencora by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,256 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,508,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 43,561.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,460,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,766,900.06. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,928,916.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 317,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,680,732.63. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,253 shares of company stock worth $10,582,297 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on COR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.91.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $293.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.19. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $309.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

