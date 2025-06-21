Head-To-Head Analysis: MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

Profitability

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 94.10% N/A 374.87% Altex Industries 1,675.00% -16.76% -9.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Altex Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $18.58 million 3.60 $17.65 million $1.31 4.44 Altex Industries $20,000.00 179.85 $440,000.00 $0.03 10.68

MV Oil Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries. MV Oil Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altex Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

MV Oil Trust has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats Altex Industries on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

