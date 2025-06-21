Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $9.15 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 365,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 121,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 33,324 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPIB stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.34 and a 12 month high of $33.86.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

