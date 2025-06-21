Financial Comparison: Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) & Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Beyond Air shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sintx Technologies and Beyond Air, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Beyond Air 0 1 2 1 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Sintx Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 788.89%. Beyond Air has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 547.11%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Beyond Air.

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Air has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -483.85% -203.66% -104.76% Beyond Air -1,258.46% -213.97% -104.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Beyond Air”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $2.89 million 2.74 -$11.02 million ($50.56) -0.06 Beyond Air $3.70 million 5.41 -$60.24 million ($1.06) -0.22

Sintx Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond Air. Beyond Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sintx Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Beyond Air beats Sintx Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sintx Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Beyond Air

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Air, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. Beyond Air, Inc. is based in Garden City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.