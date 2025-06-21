Sawyer & Company Inc Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $195.47 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $157.48 and a 1-year high of $213.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

