Financial Comparison: Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) & MariMed (OTC:MRMD)

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) and MariMed (OTC:MRMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Smart for Life and MariMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart for Life 0 0 0 0 0.00 MariMed 0 0 0 1 4.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.4% of Smart for Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of MariMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $11.11 million 0.01 -$22.68 million N/A N/A MariMed $148.60 million 0.18 -$16.03 million ($0.03) -2.33

This table compares Smart for Life and MariMed”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than Smart for Life.

Profitability

This table compares Smart for Life and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life N/A N/A N/A MariMed -8.95% 1.58% 0.53%

Volatility and Risk

Smart for Life has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MariMed beats Smart for Life on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart for Life



Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers. The company also provides various nutritional products, including antioxidant rich supplements, plant-based proteins, alkalizing nutrients, and weight management products. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About MariMed



MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand. It also offers chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion; and flower, vapes, and edibles under InHouse brand. In addition, the company provides supplement, nutrient-infused fruit chews under Betty’s Eddies brand and ice creams under Emack & Bolio’s brand. The company licenses its brands. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

