Contrasting Gauzy (GAUZ) & Its Rivals

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) is one of 69 public companies in the “ELEC PRODS – MISC” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gauzy to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gauzy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gauzy $103.53 million -$53.18 million -2.16 Gauzy Competitors $3.67 billion $266.04 million 2.54

Gauzy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gauzy. Gauzy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

49.9% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gauzy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gauzy -50.13% -62.32% -21.33% Gauzy Competitors -154.13% -93.81% -8.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gauzy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gauzy 0 2 3 0 2.60 Gauzy Competitors 261 1575 2152 155 2.53

Gauzy presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.41%. As a group, “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 7.03%. Given Gauzy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gauzy is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Gauzy competitors beat Gauzy on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Gauzy Company Profile

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

