Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases 5,006 Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $39,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 5,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in 3M by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

3M Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of 3M stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. 3M Company has a 1 year low of $98.26 and a 1 year high of $156.35. The firm has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

