Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Purchases 3,850 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up about 4.9% of Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 125,500.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

RWL opened at $102.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.78. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

