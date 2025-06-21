Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group LLC NY

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,510,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,859,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $343.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

