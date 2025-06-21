Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.

NYSE ONL opened at $2.04 on Friday. Orion Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $114.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orion Office REIT stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. ( NYSE:ONL Free Report ) by 112.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,341 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Orion Office REIT worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

