Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.
Orion Office REIT Price Performance
NYSE ONL opened at $2.04 on Friday. Orion Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $114.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.35.
Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter.
Orion Office REIT Company Profile
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
