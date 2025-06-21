Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.5275 per share on Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.
Lineage Stock Up 0.5%
LINE opened at $44.76 on Friday. Lineage has a 12 month low of $41.88 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion and a PE ratio of -13.90.
Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lineage will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lineage by 15.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lineage during the 1st quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lineage by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after buying an additional 191,362 shares during the last quarter.
LINE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lineage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lineage from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas set a $42.00 price target on shares of Lineage in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lineage from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Lineage from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.
Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.
