Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.10

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the technology company on Thursday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd.

Shares of Deswell Industries stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. Deswell Industries has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers in China, the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally.

