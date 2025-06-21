Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.10

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the technology company on Thursday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd.
Deswell Industries Price Performance
Shares of Deswell Industries stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. Deswell Industries has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36.
Deswell Industries Company Profile
