China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Declares Dividend of $0.16

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

China Overseas Land & Investment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAOVY opened at $8.50 on Friday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

