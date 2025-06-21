Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a 3.1% increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 0.2%

FRHLF opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $10.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

