First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of FTHY stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $15.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.