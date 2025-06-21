Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0795 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a 4.0% increase from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Headwater Exploration Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $5.58.
About Headwater Exploration
