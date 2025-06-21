National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Raises Dividend to $0.86 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.8578 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a 7.6% increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.80.
National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.2%
National Bank of Canada stock opened at $98.53 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $74.21 and a one year high of $100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.06.
National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.
