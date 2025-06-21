National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Raises Dividend to $0.86 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.8578 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a 7.6% increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.80.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.2%

National Bank of Canada stock opened at $98.53 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $74.21 and a one year high of $100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.06.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of National Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Cormark cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “speculative buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

