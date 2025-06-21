Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $3.23 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BR. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $236.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.64 and a 1-year high of $247.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.93%.

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $1,211,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,554.85. The trade was a 19.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total transaction of $251,214.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,685.40. The trade was a 49.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

