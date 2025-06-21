Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $123.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $107.71 and a one year high of $135.85. The firm has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

