Aspire Private Capital LLC Cuts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 174.2% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 101,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 64,607 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $119.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.80 and its 200-day moving average is $105.20. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $150.23.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DELL. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $886,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,235,083.20. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,470,322 shares of company stock worth $167,441,630. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.