iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,960,000 after purchasing an additional 894,376 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,295,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,716,000 after purchasing an additional 105,087 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,076,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,926,000 after purchasing an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,152,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,343,000 after purchasing an additional 186,219 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $89.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $96.01. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.