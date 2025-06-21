Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Newmont by 64.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 195.5% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Argus set a $63.00 price target on Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

Newmont Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $59.16.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,381.34. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $112,344.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,786.20. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,154 shares of company stock worth $381,539 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.