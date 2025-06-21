Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 950 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $539,554,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 433.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,206,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,373,000 after buying an additional 3,418,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,790,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,194,000 after buying an additional 1,971,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $182,694,000. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $177,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $82.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.48 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.69.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

