Aspire Private Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,236,000 after buying an additional 4,421,879 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,718 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,781,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,333,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,021 shares in the last quarter.

EFV opened at $61.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average is $57.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

