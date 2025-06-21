50,136 Shares in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 50,136 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,000. Starbucks makes up 2.0% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after buying an additional 81,952 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 23,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.61. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

