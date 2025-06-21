Praxis Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,880 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.43.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 106.95%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

