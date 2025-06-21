Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,988,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,244,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Finally, Baer Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,261,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective (up from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price objective (up from $720.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective (up from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.95.

INTU opened at $761.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $682.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $634.57. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $773.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 62,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.99, for a total value of $48,116,427.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,000,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,460,107.21. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,321 shares of company stock valued at $207,988,705 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

