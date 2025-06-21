Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $529.00 target price (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $522.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.87.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $373.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $357.45 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $398.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

