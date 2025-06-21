Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 30 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,991,696,000 after acquiring an additional 353,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,833,720,000 after purchasing an additional 132,384 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 620,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $2,290,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,118,682,000 after purchasing an additional 498,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total value of $53,700,530.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,063,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,808,208.55. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,321 shares of company stock worth $207,988,705 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $761.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $682.89 and its 200-day moving average is $634.57. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $773.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $789.00 price objective (up from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.95.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

