Hill Island Financial LLC Has $10.01 Million Holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Hill Island Financial LLC decreased its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the period. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF comprises about 2.9% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC owned about 3.30% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF worth $10,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $43.86 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $313.60 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.98.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

