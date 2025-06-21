Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,507 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $9,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.61. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Baird R W cut Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

