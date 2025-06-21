RFP Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 30,823 iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 167,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 28,115 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 166,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,989 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

