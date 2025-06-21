Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by First American Bank

First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.1% during the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 12,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $576,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 50.6% in the first quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE EW opened at $73.79 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $95.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 75.48% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $198,918.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,554.40. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $15,565,087. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,898 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,154 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Dbs Bank raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

