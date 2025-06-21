First American Bank Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

First American Bank raised its stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CMS Energy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,256,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $950,227,000 after buying an additional 3,486,074 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,798,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CMS Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,741,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,264,000 after buying an additional 2,131,269 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,173,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 8,733.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,013,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,110,000 after buying an additional 1,001,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $69.00 on Friday. CMS Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $161,794.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,121.31. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

