RFP Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

RFP Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Argus raised Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $119.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $149.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

