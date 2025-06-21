First American Bank Purchases 282 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

First American Bank raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,601,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 12,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.0%

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $82.08 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $95.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.85%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $109,220.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,831.18. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

Get Our Latest Report on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.